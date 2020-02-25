Demonstrations by Wet'suwet'en supporters held out across British Columbia overnight, continuing to block public access to the Port of Vancouver, the stairs to the B.C. Legislature and several rail lines in acts of solidarity.

People formed the blockades in B.C. on Monday afternoon after provincial police in Ontario arrested several people at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, which was created in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline on their traditional lands in northern B.C.

Dozens of people slept on the steps in front of the entrance to the B.C. Legislature overnight. Many lay quietly on the concrete in sleeping bags and under blankets as temperatures hovered around 1 C, while others gathered around a small propane campfire.

Another blockade at the Port of Vancouver also remained through the night. Several dozen people at the intersection of Clark Drive and East Hastings streets wrapped themselves in sleeping bags and sat around a fire. Others stood shoulder-to-shoulder along crosswalks to block the road.

Demonstrator Natalie Knight said supporters of the blockade delivered food, coffee, hot tea and mittens through the night. Several antagonists jeered out their windows as they drove past, but Knight said allies outnumbered hecklers on the ground.

"The mood has been very strong. We plan to stay as long as we can," Knight said Tuesday morning, standing at the intersection at daybreak.

"I've heard, in the media, the word inconvenience being used a lot to describe the experience of workers and commuters right now, and I would just like to remind people that the experience of colonialism that Indigenous peoples have had for hundreds of years has been a very violent inconvenience and much bigger than an inconvenience," said Knight, who is from the Yurok tribe and Navajo Nation in the U.S.

In a statement Tuesday, Vancouver police said it would be monitoring the protest through the day. Other entrances to the port remain accessible.

"Our response will be appropriate and proportionate to the activities observed that jeopardize public safety and negatively impact those who live, work, and visit the area," an emailed statement read.

All West Coast Express trains heading east from Vancouver to Mission were running normally Tuesday after service was cancelled during due to rush-hour protests Monday afternoon.

New blockades near New Hazelton, Kamloops

Farther northwest in B.C., witnesses reported several more arrests at a new CN Rail blockade near New Hazelton overnight. The northwestern railway runs through the territory of Gitx'san Nation, members of which were at the blockade.

Linda Stephens said she watched her husband, Gitx'san Nation Hereditary Chief Spookw, as he was arrested by police.

"I brought his traditional blanket over, helped him put it on, and I turned around to step away to get some pictures and I turned back and he was already being escorted away by police," said Stephens.

"People are pretty upset that these hereditary chiefs are being arrested on their own territory," she continued.

The demonstration briefly shut down Highway 16, as protesters shifted their blockade to only east-west highway route in the area. The road has since reopened.

A small group of demonstrators have also returned to the CP Rail tracks east of Kamloops, B.C., in the same location as a previous protest last week.

"We're not worried and we're not afraid of anything … but we don't want to be arrested. We all have families. We have children waiting for us at home. We're trying to resolve this in a way that encourages dialogue, that encourages unity," organizer Anushka Azady told CBC Kamloops on Tuesday.

In the Fraser Valley, several more people blocked a CN Rail line running through Abbotsford in the area of Sumas Way and Vye Road. City police said they were monitoring the demonstration.

Several hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation oppose the development of the Coastal GasLink pipeline — a project that would cross their traditional territory in northern B.C.Numerous similar rail and road blockades have sprung up in multiple provinces throughout the month, halting freight and passenger train service for much of the country.

A person taking part in Monday's demonstration in Vancouver said solidarity actions will continue until the demands of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have been met.

At its peak, the demonstration in Victoria drew several hundred people. Organizers speaking to the hundreds of people gathered in front of the B.C. Legislature Monday afternoon said they also planned to stay as long as possible.

"We are not here seeking arrest,'' said Indigenous youth leader Ta'Kiaya Blaney, speaking with a megaphone. "We are here as our duty as Indigenous youth.''

An injunction granted in B.C. Supreme Court on Feb. 13 bars people from blocking access, roadways and doors to the B.C. Legislature. Another injunction granted by the same court is also in effect at the Vancouver port.

More than 50 demonstrators were arrested at ports in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in earlier protests this month.