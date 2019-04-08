'Democratic' school in North Vancouver faces closure over lack of funds

A unique school in North Vancouver is facing closure after running a deficit for two years.

Windsor House School, which serves around 200 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, describes itself as a "democratic, parent-participation" school that encourages student-led learning.

It was part of the North Vancouver School District until eight years ago, when the district planned to close it down. The Gulf Islands School District stepped in to save the school, and it has been under its jurisdiction since.

However, the school has been running a deficit of more than a quarter of a million dollars over the past two years, according to Gulf Islands School District superintendent Scott Benwell — making it unsustainable for the district to continue supporting it.

"It's with heavy hearts that we make a recommendation to the board that it's no longer tenable for us to support Windsor house in the way that we need to," Benwell said.

No island students at school

The Gulf Islands School District is based out of Salt Spring Island and services Galiano Island, Mayne Island, Pender Island and Saturna Island — but no students from the islands currently attend Windsor House.

"It's challenging to operate a school in the Metro Vancouver area from a remote and small location such as ourselves," said Benwell.

The district's entire budget is around $22 million per year, for around 1,700 students.

Benwell said he's in conversations to find another district that could take on Windsor House.

The board is expected to make a decision in around a month.