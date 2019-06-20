Dementia helpline in Greater Victoria says 'urgent need' for more volunteers

As British Columbia's population ages, the demand for support for people with dementia is going nowhere but up.

Now, a provincial helpline in Saanich, B.C., says it's in "urgent need" of more volunteers to keep up with the heavy amount of calls from those suffering with the disease or living with someone who's been diagnosed.

"It's getting busier and busier," said Caroline Herbert, the provincial co-ordinator for the First Link Dementia Helpline run by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. In 2018, the helpline received nearly 1,800 calls — up 20 per cent from the previous year — due to more people becoming aware of the need for education on the illness.

This year, Herbert said calls have "almost doubled" from last year.

She said there are currently only six volunteers and she's aiming to hire 30 more from the Greater Victoria area to run the phone lines.

A degenerative disease

Dementia, most common in elderly people, is a term used to describe a degenerative set of brain disorders. As symptoms progress, they can include loss of memory, impaired judgment and random changes in personality, eventually impairing a person's ability to perform everyday tasks.

Dementia is a fatal, degenerative brain disease that eventually makes a person's ability to perform every day tasks impossible. (Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock)

Currently, around 70,000 people in British Columbia live with the fatal condition. It can have serious emotional impacts on those living with it, and on friends and family members — especially when they don't properly understand the condition.

"This disease is hitting every aspect of our communities across the province," said Herbert. This is where the dementia helpline comes in.

In January 2019, the helpline moved from its Vancouver location to an office in Saanich that would offer a larger space for more volunteers.

After a rigourous three months of training, helpline volunteers act as compassionate first responders to callers from all over the province, offering education and guidance on how they can navigate themselves, their loved ones and the health-care system during difficult times.

Volunteers "need to be comfortable with computers, and [...] talking about a tough subject," said Herbert.

'More training is better'

Riley Guntrip, a current volunteer-in-training at the helpline, said his former work as a care aid has helped him to understand just how poorly many people are informed about Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

"My main driving force for doing this is just to help people," he explained. "If I have the skill set to improve someone else's life, then I want to do that."

Guntrip said the prospect of three months in training didn't deter him from volunteering. "It actually made me feel better," he responded. "The more training I'm provided with, the better prepared I'll be to [offer] the best support I can."

An opportunity for students

Herbert said signing up to volunteer is a great opportunity for students in a variety of disciplines, such as health care and social services, to better understand the condition and learn to be sensitive to people who face trauma and sadness.

"You're learning a lot," she said. "It keeps your brain engaged. It's a challenging role, but a very rewarding one too."

The helpline is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, and also offers services in Punjabi, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Herbert encourages those who want to volunteer for the helpline to visit alzheimerbc.org.