Fraser Health declares another COVID-19 outbreak at Delta care home

The Fraser Health Authority has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Delta, B.C.

One staff member at the Delta View Care Centre, run by the Good Samaritan Society, has tested positive for the virus, according to a statement released Friday morning.

Fraser Health said the staff member has self-isolated at home, and other staff and family of loved ones in the care home have been notified.

It said a rapid response team was at the site to protect others from being exposed to the virus and to identify anyone else who might have been exposed.

Fraser Health said it will maintain appropriate staffing levels while workers' movements around the facility are restricted.

The centre previously went into lockdown in March after a staff member was diagnosed with the illness.

More information on the region's COVID-19 outbreaks can be found at fraserhealth.ca/covid19.