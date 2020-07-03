Delta teacher faces child pornography charges after tip from service provider

A Delta, B.C., teacher has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to Surrey RCMP.

Surrey, B.C., resident Elazar Reshef, 52, was charged with three counts of child pornography-related offences on Thursday.

Surrey RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation in March 2019 after an electronic service provider filed a tip to a U.S.-based nonprofit alleging that an account user was in possession of child pornography.

"We received notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu with Surrey RCMP.

"They have connections with companies that notify them, and then they will look into which jurisdiction is accessing the alleged child pornographic images," she said.

Police say Reshef has been in direct contact with children during his work as a teacher in the Delta School District, but no Metro Vancouver children have been identified as potential victims.

Investigators have been in touch with Reshef's lawyer and are making arrangements for him to turn himself in, Sidhu said.

Police say they are releasing this information in the interest of public safety, and to further the investigation are asking anyone with information to contact ICE investigators at 604-599-0502.

"This team of trained investigators is dedicated to protecting children from harm and vigorously pursuing those who access, distribute, or create child pornography," Sidhu added.