Ladner tattoo shop fire 'suspicious,' police say
Delta police say a fire that engulfed the Ladner Village business, Brass Eagle Tattoo Co,. earlier this week is now considered suspicious.
Delta police believe the fire began just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Police believe the fire began just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said crews were on the scene at 48 Avenue shortly after the fire started and safely evacuated residents above the shop.
"Delta Fire reacted to the fire and ensured that it was put out quite promptly," said Leykauf.
Businesses on both sides of the shop and five residences had some smoke and water damage as a result of the fire.
Police are asking residents to get in touch with them if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the time of the incident.
