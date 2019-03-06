Delta man accused of stabbing cop outside school faces 6 new charges

Prosecutors laid additional charges on Wednesday against a man accused of stabbing a woman and an off-duty police officer outside the Immaculate Conception elementary school in Delta last month.

Delta police said in a statement that Manoj George, 49, faces six new charges iin connection with the incident, including attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, choking to overcome resistance and unlawful confinement.

While both victims suffered serious stab wounds, all of the new charges are in relation to the woman who was injured.

"These are serious charges, regarding circumstances that only came to light once the police investigation was underway," said Insp. Guy Leeson of the Delta Police Department, who is in charge of the investigation.

Officer intervened

Delta police said Acting Sgt. John Jasmins was waiting to pick up his children outside the North Delta private school on Feb. 21 when he witnessed a fight between a nearby man and woman.

Jasmins intervened by tackling the man but, in the process, he and the woman were each stabbed several times.

George was arrested shortly after the altercation and the next day he was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police said the female victim is still recovering from hospital. Acting Sgt. Jasmins was released from hospital on Feb. 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Watch Delta police Acting Sgt. John Jasmins in a 2016 CBC documentary working out to stay in shape, and saying because of the nature of his work, "he could be in a fight or confrontation."