Delta police release sketch of indecent exposure suspect

Delta police released a composite sketch Wednesday of a male suspect accused of exposing himself to a mother and her young daughter at a Delta park in late January.

According to the police, the mother was sitting with her daughter watching another child's soccer practice at North Delta Community Park when a man approached them on the evening of Jan. 31.

A chain-link fence separated the man from the mother and daughter, but he proceeded to masturbate "close by her," police said.

The woman yelled and the man ran off. The statement said she wasn't carrying a cellphone and police were called about two hours later.

Responding officers searched the area but couldn't find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The police sketch shows a male, approximately 30 years old and described as South Asian, wearing a hoodie with short dark hair. The man reportedly has a slim build and was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident.

After police released details of the event in February, a local teenage girl came forward and reported that something similar had recently happened to her.

The girl told police she'd come across a man with a similar description masturbating in the area of the park next to the George Mackie Public Library on the afternoon of Jan. 23. However, police cannot confirm whether the suspect in the sketch is linked to the Jan. 23 incident.

"Anyone who recognizes the individual based on this sketch, or who thinks they may have more information for police is asked to contact the Delta Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 604-946-4411 and cite file 20-5528," said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta police, in a news release.