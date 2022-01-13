Delta schools to require proof of vaccination for teachers, staff
Starting Monday, employees will have 6 weeks to declare vaccination status
Teachers and other staff at schools in Delta will soon have to get vaccinated, undergo regular rapid testing or stop getting paid, the school district says.
In a statement, the Delta School district said beginning Monday, staff will be given six weeks to disclose their vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated, the district said, will have to be regularly tested or take an unpaid leave of absence.
"Employees have to provide us with proof that they have been double vaccinated. Long and short of it," board chair Val Windsor said in an interview.
"Public health officials — Dr. Bonnie [Henry] and others — continue to emphasize the importance of people getting vaccinated … to risk reduce the risks of COVID 19 transmission to both schools and communities.
"It's all about student and staff safety."
The decision was announced during an virtual board meeting Tuesday, according to the district's statement.
The declaration process has not yet been finalized, but the district said it would reflect guidelines for vaccination policies, meet privacy obligations and consider input from Indigenous, employee, parent and community representatives.
With files from Laurence Watt
