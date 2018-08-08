1 man accused of using bear spray, another hit by truck in Delta road rage incident

One man has been charged and another is clinging to life in hospital after a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles on a Delta street this weekend.

According to a police news release, people in a Dodge and a Volkswagen were involved in a traffic dispute that included "allegations of tailgating and high-beaming" on Sunday night.

The two vehicles both pulled over onto the side of the road in the 11200 block of 72nd Avenue. A passenger in the Volkswagen then allegedly got out of the car and used bear spray on the people inside the Dodge.

Then, a second man got out of the Volkswagen, but he apparently stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit by a truck, according to police. The truck driver immediately stopped and called 911.

The wounded man was taken to hospital. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Surrey man has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon in connection with the bear spray. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.