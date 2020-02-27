Delta politicians band together to oppose local hospice's moves to ban assisted death

The mayor of Delta says he is outraged over the Delta Hospice Society's efforts to transform into a staunch Christian organization so that it would not be required to allow medical assistance in dying (MAid) on its premises..

George Harvie is also worried that the controversy is undermining the important end-of-life services the society is supposed to provide to the greater community.

"This is a special interest group that is denying the rights of all Delta citizens," said Harvie. "I want them to do the right thing and get out."

Heated controversy has surrounded the community hospice since December of last year when a new board of directors voted to stop offering MAiD.

In response, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the province was withdrawing $1.5 million in hospice funding effective February 2021.

On June 15, Delta Hospice Society (DHS) is holding an extraordinary general meeting for members to vote on a revised constitution which describes the society's function as "a Christian community that furthers biblical principles governed by the Triune God."

In a letter asking for an urgent meeting with Dix, Harvie, MLAs Ian Paton and Ravi Kahlon and MP Carla Qualtrough say they have heard from hundreds of constituents who have had memberships in the DHS revoked or denied.

The letter also mentions the "growing anxiety" in the community over a speech DHS chair Angelina Ireland delivered entitled Forcing a Hospice to Kill at a Christian-right convention in Independence, Ohio, in March.

In the speech, Ireland introduces herself as "pro-life, pro-God and pro-gun," and refers to the Delta Hospice Society before her time on the board as the "Delta Auschwitz Society."

Some members of the hospice society say their memberships have been revoked, while the organization says it recently capped the number of members it allows. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ireland said the letter from the politicians was nothing more than attempt by the four to "cover their butts."

"They've done nothing to protect palliative care in the this province and that is why we're in the position," she said. "We just want to bring awareness to the fact that palliative care in this country is eroding, it's being destroyed and we have made a stand in defence of that."

Ireland said the claim that society memberships had been revoked was false. She said some applications were turned down is because the society "recently" decided to cap membership at 1,500.

Delta resident Brian McKenna had his membership application denied and wrote a letter that was published in the Delta Optimist under the title: Delta Hospice hits new low by trying to impose religion on the dying.

McKenna says not only is the society stacking the deck for the upcoming vote, he believes the end game of the board is a challenge under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"It seems painfully obvious what's going to happen," said McKenna. "They'll try and pretend that this is a religious organization, impose a religious creed on it and then claim religious protection under the charter to try to thwart what Minister Dix is attempting to do."

McKenna, a retired military veteran, says although he believes the actions of Ireland and the board are "abhorrent," they deserve credit for being organized.

"I'll give them credit. They have a plan and the people opposing them don't," he said.

The Delta Hospice Society operates the 10-bed Irene Thomas Centre and an adjacent supportive care facility on land leased from Fraser Health. It also owns the Delta Hospice Society Charity Shoppe in Tsawwassen.

Ireland said as a private society, the DHS will fight any attempt by the government to take over operation of its facilities and programs when provincial funding runs out.

Harvie says the board's actions are damaging the operation and good reputation of a beloved community facility.

"What does it say to all of Delta, the people who over the years fought hard to ensure that we had a hospice for continuous care," he said.

"It's a wonderful facility ... and they have absolutely ruined it."