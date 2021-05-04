Delta police still searching for suspects in killing of B.C. corrections officer

A news conference called Tuesday to discuss the investigation into the brazen daytime homicide of a B.C. corrections officer in Delta revealed little in the way of new information.

Bikramdeep Randhawa of Surrey was shot and killed in the busy parking lot of the Scottsdale Centre Mall near Scott Road and 72 Avenue on Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m. PT.

No motive has been determined in the homicide of the 29-year-old and no suspects identified. Investigators believe the killing was targeted.

Delta police Chief Neil Dubord said officers who responded to the homicide had to secure a "chaotic" scene.

"There were over 200 people in the parking lot ... many in shock from what they just saw," he said.

According to Dubord, Delta police are using the latest in 3D drone video to capture images of the crime scene, as well as new technology that allows people with relevant dashcam or phone video to upload it directly to the department.

He also said witnesses should not put themselves in peril by taking video when they see crime unfolding, referring specifically to cellphone footage posted to social media that appears to show Randhawa's shooter.

"We encourage people not to do that," said Dubord. "We have lots of digital footage so we don't necessarily need footage from private citizens who put themselves at risk."

Delta police are leading the Randhawa homicide investigation. The force is not a member of the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team (IHIT), having chosen to opt out of the unit years ago, according to Delta Mayor George Harvie.

Harvie said Delta police have access to monetary reserves from the city to help fund the investigation.

Randhawa's homicide is one in a recent spate of killings to plague the Lower Mainland, most of which have been connected to ongoing gang disputes.

Police have not said whether there is a gang connection to Randhawa's death.