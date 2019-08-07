Delta police send suspicious meat found in Watershed Park on 4 occasions for analysis

Delta police are investigating after suspicious meat was found in North Delta's Watershed Park on four occasions this summer.

Police say the meat was deposited around the same area, near the trail entrance by 63rd Avenue and was usually comprised of two to three chunks weighing seven to 10 pounds.

Following the first report on July 17, Delta police say they have stepped up patrols in the park. The other instances occurred on July 28, Aug. 1 and 7.

Meat contaminated?

Police say it is unclear why the meat was left in the park and whether it has been contaminated with any dangerous substances.

"As this has been continuing throughout the summer, Delta police are now taking the step of sending some of the meat samples off for analysis," says Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

Leykauf says it will take some time before test results are available.

"We understand that many dog owners in the community are concerned about this ongoing issue," said Leykauf.

"Many of our officers are dog owners too, and so, despite this testing being complicated to arrange, they wanted to make sure they're doing everything they can to ensure the safety of dogs here in Delta."

While the testing is conducted, Leykauf advises dog owners to keep their pets on leash in Watershed Park and be aware of anything their dog is eating or sniffing in the area.

