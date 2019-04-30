Delta police officer back at work after being stabbed

An off-duty police officer who intervened in a fight and ended up being stabbed outside Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Delta, B.C., this February is back at work.

Acting Sgt. John Jasmins was sitting in his car, waiting to pick up his children who attend the school, when he saw a couple arguing. The fight became physical, which prompted Jasmins to act.

In his attempt to break up the fight, both Jasmins and the woman suffered stab wounds. He was able to hold down the assailant until officers were able to respond.

Jasmins and the woman were each stabbed several times and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Delta Police tweeted Tuesday that Jasmins has since returned to work. The woman was last reported to be recovering in hospital.

Manoj George, 49, has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, choking to overcome resistance and unlawful confinement in connection with the incident involving the woman and two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the stabbing of Jasmins and the woman.