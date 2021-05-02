Delta police investigating deadly shooting near busy mall

Delta Police are investigating after one person was killed in a daylight shooting in a mall parking lot on Saturday, and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

"Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away," says Inspector Guy Leeson.

Police are not releasing the victim's name or other identifying information at this time as family are still being notified.

The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. near the Scottsdale Centre at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street.

"This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders," said Leeson in a release.

"Fortunately it doesn't appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police."

Delta police have been interviewing witnesses in the area and have also obtained video that show images of the aftermath of the shooting.

A video from the scene posted on Twitter appears to shows a person running through a parking lot and finally getting in a vehicle and speeding away.

'Surreal'

A Delta resident said he was on lockdown in a Walmart for more than two hours Saturday following the shooting.

Sujay Nazareth said he and his mother were in the check-out line when the lockdown was announced and officers entered the store looking for witnesses.

He said he spoke with other shoppers who heard gun shots and said there were several eye witnesses. He said Walmart distributed water bottles to shoppers while they waited.

Shoppers inside a Walmart in Delta on 72nd Avenue at 120th Street say they were locked inside the store as a shooting incident took place outside on Saturday May 1, 2021 around 5 p.m. PT. (Shane MacKichan)

Nazareth, who lives a few minutes away, said the violence near his home was unnerving.

"It was really, really surreal.''

The violence is the latest in a string of shootings which have occurred around Metro Vancouver in the past six months. Police say many of them are connected gangs and drugs.