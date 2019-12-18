Delta police are reminding would-be impaired drivers to think about others this holiday season after a drunk driver was caught while travelling through a school zone.

Officers were conducting impaired driving checks shortly after 9 a.m. PT Tuesday when the vehicle was told to stop.

Its driver blew over the limit and received an immediate 90-day driving prohibition.

"One of the most selfish things someone can do is get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are impaired," said Delta police in a Facebook post.

"Because of your selfishness, a child, parent or friend may not be home for the holidays."

The impaired driver's vehicle was impounded and he left the scene in a taxi — and that's exactly what they should have done after drinking, says Delta police.

"Do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you have consumed alcohol — call a taxi, a friend, or take the bus."

RCMP kicked off its seasonal CounterAttack impaired driving campaign across the province earlier this month.

The annual campaign sees an increased police presence on B.C. roads every weekend in December, checking for drivers impaired due to alcohol or drugs.