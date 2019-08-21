Delta police identify person of interest after suspicious meat found in park

Delta police have identified a person of interest in the case of suspicious meat found in North Delta's Watershed Park.

Raw meat of uncertain origin weighing seven to 10 pounds was dumped in the park on four occasions this summer.

Dog owners, worried the meat had been contaminated with dangerous substances, reported the first incident to police on July 17.

After increasing patrols in the park during the afternoon of Aug. 17, police in the 11100 block of Kittson Parkway identified a person of interest.

They seized meat containing chicken, liver, goat brain, kidney and minced beef.

Police say no one was arrested and they are still unsure why the meat was dumped in the park.

Delta police spokesperson, Cris Leykauf says meat seized from a previous incident is still undergoing testing.

Police say until they have more information on whether the meat was tampered with, or why it was being left in the park, they can't speculate on consequences for these actions.

As of Aug. 16, police say no dogs have been reported as being poisoned by the meat in question.

"Our officers have also taken the step of inquiring within the veterinary community regarding if they have seen any spikes or trends in animal poisoning in the Metro Vancouver area. There does not appear to be any trend in this regard which should alarm animal owners," said Leykauf.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.