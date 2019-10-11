Police warn public after woman grabbed in Delta park

Delta Police are investigating an alleged assault on a woman in Watershed Park.

A woman reported that a man grabbed her as she was walking near the Kittson Parkway side of the park around 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, the force said.

The woman says she forced the man off and was able to run away, a police statement said. She did not suffer any injuries.

"We wanted to make sure the community was aware that this incident was reported to police, and we ask the public to take precautions, such as walking or running in pairs. Police are actively investigating and patrols in the area have been increased," said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

Police issued the following description of the suspect:

white male

five feet eight inches tall

patchy grey hair and white facial hair

wearing khaki pants, sunglasses and a brimmed hat

Anyone who may have seen a man in Watershed Park around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 matching this description is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.