'Alternative measures' to criminal charges recommended for B.C. police chief's wife in hose incident

Lorraine Dubord, the wife of Delta's police chief, is not being charged in connection with an incident where she allegedly sprayed a woman in the face with a garden hose, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said the case has instead been referred to B.C. Corrections for consideration of "alternative measures" to criminal charges.

"If the person alleged to have committed an offence in this case enters into and successfully completes an alternative measures agreement there will be no prosecution," McLaughlin told CBC in an email.

Dubord is married to Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord.

She became the subject of a criminal investigation after she allegedly sprayed Richmond resident Kiran Sidhu with a hose on June 6. The incident was initially reported to Delta police but was handed over to Surrey RCMP for investigation.

Sidhu has told CBC News that the confrontation happened when she was visiting Centennial Beach. Because of the high tide, she was forced to climb over large rocks that line several properties along the shore, and at one point, she held onto a glass fence belonging to the Dubords for balance.

Sidhu said Lorraine Dubord came out of the home and told her to leave the property. Sidhu alleged Dubord hurled insults at her and then sprayed her directly in the face with a hose.

Dubord reportedly issued an apology, but Sidhu has said the encounter reminded her that she often feels like an "outsider" in Delta because she is a person of colour.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department continues to investigate allegations of misconduct by Delta police over its handling of the case.