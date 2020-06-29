Delta police chief promises transparency after wife's alleged assault

Delta's chief of police has spoken publicly for the first time about the alleged incident in which his wife was accused of spraying a beachgoer in Tsawwassen with a hose, saying he has not been involved in the investigation in any way.

In a statement, Chief Neil Dubord said the alleged incident does not reflect "the values and commitment to the community of the officers of the Delta Police Department, nor my own values."

"I want the community to know that I have not been involved in any way with the resulting investigation," he added.

The investigation was earlier handed over to the Surrey RCMP to ensure a fair and independent process.

On June 6, Dubord's wife, Lorraine Dubord, is alleged to have sprayed Kiran Sidhu with a hose.

Sidhu, who is from Richmond, B.C., previously told CBC News that the incident took place while she was visiting Centennial Beach during high tide.

Due to the tide, she said, she was forced to climb over large rocks that line several properties. Eventually, she held onto a glass fence belonging to the Dubords for balance. Sidhu says that's when Lorraine Dubord came out and told her to leave her property.

Lorraine Dubord is alleged to have sprayed a woman in the face with a hose. (Submitted)

Dubord allegedly hurled insults at Sidhu and, after the two women began to argue, Sidhu claimed that Dubord sprayed her directly in the face with a hose.

The incident was first reported to the Delta police before being handed over to Surrey RCMP.

Sidhu said previously the altercation had unearthed feelings of discrimination within Tsawwassen and Delta.

Kiran Sidhu says she was sprayed in the face with a hose after she had an argument with Lorraine Dubord. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Given the recent public conversation around discrimination and systemic racism in North America, Dubord said it was important for his community to know that the allegations are being investigated fully.

"Transparency and accountability are essential in maintaining and building trust with the community," he said.

Last Thursday, Lorraine Dubord issued an apology, which was reported by the Delta Optimist.