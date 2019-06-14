2 arrested after woman escapes U-Haul van in B.C.: police

Delta Police have arrested two suspects accused of assaulting, robbing and forcibly confining two women to a U-Haul van.

In a statement, police say on Thursday, they were called to Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road in Delta, about 28 kilometres south of Vancouver, to respond to a report of a "distraught person."

There, they found a 21-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted, robbed, and confined to a U-Haul van before managing to escape.

They also learned that another woman was still confined in the van.

Police later found the van in Aldergrove, about 61 kilometres southeast of Vancouver, where Langley RCMP arrested a man and woman and found the second victim, who was unharmed.

Police say they are recommending several charges, including forcible confinement and assault, and that investigation is ongoing.

Police say they are not releasing the identities of the two suspects, who remain in police custody as they await their first court appearance, until charges have been approved.