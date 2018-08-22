Delta's election to replace Lois Jackson marked by agreement and civility

Summer isn't usually the time for municipal campaigns to be in full swing.

But don't tell that to Delta.

With longtime mayor Lois Jackson stepping aside, three well-known candidates have quickly stepped up to replace her: Sylvia Bishop (two-term councillor), George Harvie (the city's chief administrative officer for 17 years before his recent retirement) and Jim Cessford (the city's police chief for 20 years before his 2015 retirement).

Each of them has a dedicated campaign infrastructure in place and at least one current councillor endorsing them. For months, they've been door knocking with their slates of supporters, and the total number of events and political announcements has been as high as any place in the region outside Vancouver.

Our banners were "unveiled" at our North Delta Summer Social last night at <a href="https://twitter.com/DeltaLionPub?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeltaLionPub</a>. Can't wait to show them off again at out next event. Any location suggestions for our next <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/deltabc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#deltabc</a> social? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/makingdeltabetter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#makingdeltabetter</a> <a href="https://t.co/wKekNMM8XP">pic.twitter.com/wKekNMM8XP</a> —@VoteDelta

Another busy Sunday spent enjoying summer festivities in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeltaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeltaBC</a>.<br><br>Enjoyed our time at the <a href="https://twitter.com/LadnerBusiness?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LadnerBusiness</a> Association's Quilt and Car Show in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ladner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ladner</a> Village this afternoon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AchievingForDelta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AchievingForDelta</a> <a href="https://t.co/dXoldWB7hX">pic.twitter.com/dXoldWB7hX</a> —@Harvie4Delta

Excellent day at <a href="https://twitter.com/Walia4Delta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Walia4Delta</a> BBQ with <a href="https://twitter.com/Bishop4Delta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bishop4Delta</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamDeltaBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamDeltaBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeltaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeltaBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9auH8vtkD">pic.twitter.com/P9auH8vtkD</a> —@TeamDeltaBC

It's an election high on activity. But so far, it's low on political drama.

In the shadow of Jackson

Other municipalities have mayoral candidates with strong disagreements on development or personal character, but there's no defining issue or sharp conflict yet to emerge in Delta's election.

They're all broadly in favour of gentle density increases in limited areas of the city. They're all pushing for a replacement to the Massey Tunnel, a project that was put on hold by the provincial government last year. They're all for stopping any more agricultural land being used for cannabis production.

While they all have different ideas of what should be done with revenues from an incoming casino, nobody is arguing the recent decision to approve it should be reversed.

And while they're hoping to replace Lois Jackson, none of them had any major criticisms of her tenure: Cessford said they didn't work well with other governments. Harvie said they could have provided more housing options for young people. Bishop said she would be more collaborative.

But overall, the tone from every candidate was similar: the municipality has been governed well, with steady yet slow growth, and they want to continue that.

"We all owe Lois a debt of gratitude for her leadership," said Bishop. "What I hope to do is take Delta to the next level."

Different types of experience

So in lieu of policy fights or bold changes for the future of Delta, the candidates have made their biography a defining reason why they are best equipped to lead the city.

For Bishop, a former provincial NDP candidate who topped the council polls in 2014, that means highlighting her elected experience.

"The two opponents have been career bureaucrats. And it's not a criticism of the fine service they've provided, but they're bureaucrats, and we function differently," she said.

"Understanding the internal processes, understanding levers of power, are important. And you can't take forever and a day to learn how to do that."

For Cessford, who sought the B.C. Liberal Party's nomination in Delta South last election, that entails pointing out he's the only person to lead an organization.

"I have a track record for engaging the public, and I've proven my leadership skills," he said.

"The police department has an excellent relationship with the community ... and the crime rate dropped substantially. That's the type of leadership I bring. It's a community-based style of leadership."

And for Harvie, who touts the relative youthfulness of his slate and the number of policies he's already proposed, it's his deep knowledge of how a city is run.

"The mayor is the CEO for the city. And they're responsible for directing staff and developing strong policies. I've got the experience to do that and also got the experience to ensure our financial plan is solid," he said. "The other two candidates don't talk about financial plans."

It's a mild criticism, yet one of the harshest statements made by any of the candidates in their interviews.

Delta may be turning the page from the Lois Jackson era — but so far in the campaign, that turn appears to be a rather gentle one.

CBC Vancouver is exploring the mayoral campaigns in each of Metro Vancouver's 21 municipalities leading up to civic elections on Oct. 20.

Read more from CBC British Columbia