Man charged with robbing and punching Tsawwassen youth as a result of neighbourhood security video program

A Delta man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on residential security video trying to rob a group of teenagers in Tsawwassen, assaulting one of them in the process.

Police say Katlin James Richardson, 32, approached six teenagers near First Avenue and English Bluff Road at around 1 a.m. PT on June 2, and threatened to shoot them if they refused to hand over their valuables.

When one youth said he didn't have his wallet, Richardson allegedly punched him twice in the face. The group fled and police arrived within minutes of the teenagers' call to 911.

Video footage 'instrumental'

Soon after the incident, a Tsawwassen resident submitted video footage of "a suspicious male" from that night, according to a Delta police statement.

Insp. Guy Leeson from the Criminal Investigations Bureau said the footage proved "instrumental in the investigation."

It was submitted through a program that allows residents to register their security cameras and footage in the case of criminal activity.

After securing a search warrant, police arrested Richardson who remains in custody. He faces three counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats with intent to cause bodily harm and one count of assault.

Richardson will appear in court on June 14.