Delta Hospital stops accepting most patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

Patients are no longer being admitted to Delta Hospital due to the COVID-19 outbreak declared there on Sept. 16.

The emergency department remains open for urgent care and all scheduled surgeries at the hospital will go ahead, Fraser Health said Monday.

All other patients requiring care will be transported to an appropriate hospital within the health authority's network.

In a news release declaring the outbreak last month, Fraser Health said there was evidence of transmission in a medicine unit, which was closed to admissions. At the time, two patients at the hospital tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The health authority says enhanced infection prevention and control measures introduced at the onset of the outbreak continue to be in place.