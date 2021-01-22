Delta Hospice Society to co-operate with Fraser Health so dying patients don't have to move

The Delta Hospice Society (DHS) appears to have capitulated in a standoff between its board of directors and Fraser Health that was forcing terminally ill residents of the Irene Thomas Hospice to move out by the end of next month.

In a public letter dated Jan. 21, the society states, "... the board notified Fraser Health they will evacuate the Irene Thomas Hospice facility by the required date, so there will be no disruption in patient care."

Last year, the government announced it was severing the service agreement with the Delta Hospice Society and withdrawing $1.5 million in annual funding over the society's decision to stop offering medically assisted death.

On Feb. 25, 2021, operation of the facility and the building will be assumed by Fraser Health, but earlier this month the health authority said DHS was not engaging in discussions aimed at transitioning patients and staff.

To ensure continuance of care, Fraser Health said it had no choice but to move dying patients out of the hospice and into a long-term care facility, a move that upset families of residents and many in the greater community.

But in the letter, the DHS board now says it "... is hopeful there will be no disruption in service, no need to transfer patients and no need to absorb existing patients elsewhere in Fraser Health."

Chris Pettypiece of the group Take Back Delta Hospice said he was surprised by the society's sudden change of heart.

"We didn't see it coming but are pleased to see the right decision — one that supports patients and staff," he said. "This is a decision that should have been made a lot earlier to have avoided all the stress and grief for the people affected."

The Irene Thomas Hospice has been at the centre of a fight for control ever since a new board of directors came to power in late 2019, banned Medical Assistance in Dying at the 10-bed-hospice and tried to change the society's constitution in order to turn it into an expressly Christian organization.

CBC reached out to Delta Hospice Society chair Angelina Ireland and Fraser Health for comment but has not heard back.