Battle over Delta Hospice Society resumes Saturday after online glitches derail AGM

The Delta Hospice Society (DHS) will reconvene what has been described as a "battle royale" annual general meeting Saturday after being forced to abandon the original date one week earlier because of technical problems with the online meeting platform.

At stake is control of the non-profit organization and a $4 million charity shop and property in Tsawwassen.

On one side is Take Back Delta Hospice, a local advocacy group rallying members and votes to return the assets and focus of the society to the community of Delta.

On the other side is the current DHS leadership, which has been actively recruiting members sympathetic to their religious and pro-life beliefs from across Canada and beyond since coming to power in 2019.

The society has been embroiled in controversy and court battles for over two years after the board of directors refused to offer medically assisted dying at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, causing the province to cancel $1.5 million in annual operating funds.

Fraser Health is now running the hospice after the DHS was evicted from it and the adjacent Harold and Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care in 2021.

The key showdown on Saturday is the vote to hold future annual general meetings online instead of in-person, as society bylaws currently dictate. (A B.C. Supreme Court judge allowed for a one-time virtual AGM in a 2021 decision.)

The Hospice Charity Shoppe owned by the Delta Hospice Society is pictured in Tsawwassen, B.C., in 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

DHS president Angelina Ireland said virtual AGMs are the way of the future.

"With regards to the pandemic, we have entered a world where we can't depend that we're always going to be able to even get together with our neighbours. So we have to make contingency plans in a world that we now live in," she said.

Take Back Delta Hospice organizer and former DHS president Jim Levin said his group hopes to defeat the proposal.

"It shouldn't be people from the United Kingdom or Newfoundland or North Vancouver [making decisions]. It should be people from Delta," said Levin. "Our No. 1 goal is to stop the bylaw change so they have to go back to in-person meetings, which will boil down to making it the residents of Delta who have a say in what's going on."

Of the 13,518 DHS members eligible to vote in the AGM, 2,919 are from Delta, according to numbers provided by Take Back Delta Hospice. The bordering communities of Richmond and Surrey have a combined 839 members.

Other parts of B.C. account for 4,819 members. Ontario is the next best represented province with 2,362 voting members, followed by Alberta with 1,248. Internationally, there are 177 voting members in the United States, and a handful in each of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Since losing provincial funding and operation of the two buildings, DHS has pivoted to providing a 1-800 palliative care help line. Ireland said the society is now a national organization rooted in Delta.

During the first attempt at the AGM on March 26, approximately 30 per cent of participants had serious problems with the online platform, affecting their ability to participate, according to Ireland. Another 30 per cent reported no issues while the remaining 40 per cent fell somewhere in between, she said. Only a portion of the agenda was completed.

Ireland was unable to say what might happen if problems with the Converso virtual meeting and voting platform persist when the AGM resumes Saturday.

"The provider has been working hard to iron out the kinks," she said.

CBC reached out to Converso for comment but did not hear back.