A shooting at a residence in Delta, B.C., early Friday has claimed the life of one man, police say.

A Delta Police Department release says officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue around 2:05 a.m. PT.

A male victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he died from his injuries and homicide detectives are now investigating.

According to the release, the victim and residence are known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted.

The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

The police are asking for anyone with residential or dashcam video from the area, and from 92nd Avenue toward Scott Road, to contact police at 604-946-4411.