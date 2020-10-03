Delta distribution centre shut down after COVID-19 outbreak declared

Fraser Health has shut down operations at the Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution facility in Delta, B.C. after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared among staff.

As of Saturday, 23 employees at the distribution centre, located at 7848 Hoskins Street, have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the health authority. Fraser Health say it first became aware of a potential outbreak on Sept. 20, when an employee at the distribution centre tested positive.

The affected employees and their close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate while Fraser Health screens other employees. The health authority has inspected the site and is working with the facility to strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

The Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution facility produces packaging for the food industry and industrial manufacturers.

Friday, Fraser Health announced another staff member has tested positive at the Langley Lodge, the long-term care home where 26 people died in an earlier outbreak.



It says visitors have been restricted, as have movements of staff and residents within the facility, and cleaning and infection controls are taking place.