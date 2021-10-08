Police release video of arson suspect in Delta, ask for public assistance

Delta Police say they need the public's help in identifying the suspect in an arson incident in north Delta earlier this year.

Police released video Thursday of the June 28 incident, where the suspect is seen pouring an unknown liquid in a back garden. A minute or so later, flames are seen near where the liquid was poured.

No one was injured in the incident, and the resulting fire was confined to the back of the house.

"As the video evidence shows, the fire was intentionally set," said Sgt. James Sandberg. Investigators are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.

He is described as a white man with a long goatee, receding hairline, and tattoos on his forearms. He was wearing a T-shirt and a long wrap around his legs at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Delta Police non-emergency number at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2021-23408.