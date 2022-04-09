Conservationists hope to replace productive eagle nest in Delta, B.C

Conservationists in Delta, B.C., are hoping to raise thousands of dollars to replace a productive eagle nest in a tree close to the Fraser River, which is on the verge of collapse.

The project is being spearheaded by the Hancock Foundation, which is the organization created by biologist David Hancock, who has been studying birds such as bald eagles since the mid-1950s.

"We need to build another nest and the only way since there's no trees to hold it, is to put in a pole with a nest on top," he said.

His foundation works to restore habitat for the birds, educate people about them, and also install cameras in nests around the province to observe and study the animals.

Conservationists in Delta want to install a pole and aluminium nest like the one, seen in this undated photograph, to replace the Delta 2 nest. (Alain-Pierre Hovasse/Hancock Foundation)

Hunting of eagles, loss of habitat and pollution all contributed to a dramatic decline of birds like bald eagles in B.C. in the last century. However, conservation work and legal protections have led to a resurgence of the birds.

It's estimated that up to 50,000 eagles spend the winter in the South Coast.

But one current problem for the birds is finding proper nesting sites to produce their young.

"So even though they want to feed on the shoreline, they have no place in many areas for hanging a nest," said Hancock. "There are no big trees left. We've cut them down. So they've gone wherever they can find one."

The Delta 2 nest has hosted an eagle couple for more than a decade, which have produced at least 17 offspring according to the foundation.

Five years ago, the tree holding the nest snapped in half in a storm. The foundation replaced the nest in a nearby tree, but the tree is too small to properly support the nest and is now starting to fall apart.

An online broadcast of a camera placed in the tree can be seen swaying to and fro on windy days.

Hancock hopes to raise up to $25,000 to buy a pole and nest structure made of aluminum and new cameras.

The plan is to install the new pole and nest in late August or early September when the birds migrate north.

When they return, Hancock says they will most likely move into the new structure, as has happened in other instances when nests in trees were replaced with synthetic ones.

"I'm quite confident that we'll succeed," he said.