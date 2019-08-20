Victim's family, investigators to speak on deadly Surrey stabbing

The family of a man who died from stab wounds in a Surrey, B.C., parking lot is set to make an appeal to the public on Tuesday, days into the homicide investigation surrounding the victim's death.

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found lying in the parking lot at 152 Street and 18 Avenue around 3 a.m. on Friday, next door to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. The 45-year-old had "grievous injuries" and police said he died before officers could make it to the scene.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted.

One man was arrested in connection with Prestbakmo's death after a search involving several officers and at least one police dog. No charges have been laid.

The victim's family is set to address the public at 10:30 a.m. PT, alongside officers with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Nearby home investigated

A swath of the parking lot was cordoned off as a crime scene for hours, the man's body covered by a white tent within the taped perimeter. The lot is bordered by a bank, dollar store and a McDonald's. It is also across the street from a fire hall.

Homicide investigators also turned to a home two blocks from the stabbing scene, which they believed to be linked to the crime.

The scene of the stabbing near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in Surrey, B.C., on Friday. Investigators have also looked at a nearby home believed to be linked to the attack. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said officials believe others may have been involved with the stabbing, either directly or as bystanders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.