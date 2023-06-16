Kamloops mayor files defamation suit against city councillor

The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., is seeking punitive damages from a city councillor, alleging he was defamed by comments she made in emails to council and in public that included a perceived political relationship with the councillor's father, a former B.C. Liberal MLA.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's civil suit, filed in B.C. Supreme Court on June 12, revolves around emails Coun. Katie Neustaeter sent to council, as well as public statements she made between February and March in which she accused Hamer-Jackson of "disclosing confidential information, slandering staff and violating personal boundaries."

The suit is the latest development in an ongoing conflict between Hamer-Jackson and Kamloops council since he was elected in October.

In March, Neustaeter and the city's seven other councillors held a news conference to deliver a joint statement condemning Hamer-Jackson's actions, which included the shuffling of committees, recusing himself from a council meeting and making unannounced visits to shelters.

In the joint statement, Neustaeter said councillors had been "subjected to repeated disrespect, violations of personal and professional boundaries, belittling and constantly disruptive behaviour by the mayor."

Those comments form the basis of Hamer-Jackson's suit. None of the claims have been proven in court and Neustaeter has yet to respond.

Kamloops city council addresses media from city hall on March 17. (Marcella Bernardo/CBC)

The eight-page claim begins by establishing details over how Neustaeter's father, Kevin Krueger, sought conversations and meetings with Hamer-Jackson during his candidacy and the early days of in the mayor's office.

It then goes on to detail emails sent by Neustaeter to council asking Hamer-Jackson not to contact her family, along with public comments in which she said he was not acting professionally. The claim says the emails and public statements were libellous and defamatory.

Claim says meeting never happened

The claim said Krueger, a former MLA for two different ridings in the Kamloops area between 1996 and 2013 for the B.C. Liberals, now known as B.C. United, offered support for Hamer-Jackson's candidacy in October and allegedly tried to contact Hamer-Jackson on numerous occasions between December and January to meet with the mayor and offer guidance.

It said both parties never ended up speaking and an eventual Feb. 7 lunch meeting was ultimately cancelled by Krueger.

"The Plaintiff has no knowledge of the facts or circumstances that motivated Mr. Krueger to seek a meeting with him, not any knowledge of the facts or circumstance that influenced Mr. Krueger's decision to cancel the meeting that he arranged," reads the claim.

The claim says Neustaeter subsequently libelled Hamer-Jackson through emails sent to all members of city council."

"Mr. Mayor, never harass, meet with, attempt to meet with, or otherwise involve a member of my family in your dealing again," said a transcript of part of the email in the claim.

It argues that statements Neustaeter made in the emails were false and not supported by evidence, as were similar public statements she made.

"It was intended to damage the Plaintiff's personal reputation in the eyes of the public, and has done so," it said.

Public perception

The claim also says Neustaeter's email and statements have led members of the community to speculate that Hamer-Jackson may have committed a crime against her or others.

"Various members of the public have inferred or concluded that the Plaintiff has physically or sexually harassed, abused or assaulted the defendant and/or others," said the claim.

Hamer-Jackson told CBC News on Thursday that he has long been a respectable Kamloops citizen and that he is facing unfair scrutiny due to the emails and public statements detailed in the claim.

"I'm tired of being called a pervert and different names," he said. "I think that people need to be held accountable."

The claim said the defendant's conduct is "reprehensible and deserving of the rebuke of the court in the form of punitive damages."

Neustaeter did not comment about the suit to CBC News, but said she may respond later once she's had time to hire a lawyer.

She has 21 days from June 12 to respond to the claim.