So, a guy walks into a liquor store... and he's carrying a wide-eyed, blinking fawn.

Conservation officers got that call from the community of Invermere, B.C., on June 15. Someone reported seeing a man walking through the local liquor store holding a baby deer.

Conservation officer Greg Kruger arrived and scrubbed through some surveillance video to confirm if that was the case.

The tape showed a man standing at the liquor store counter, wearing a sand-coloured plaid jacket and blue jeans, cradling a white-tailed fawn in his arms.

Kruger identified the man himself and drove to find him at a house in the eastern B.C. community, not far from the Alberta border. The man still had the fawn when Kruger arrived.

He told the officer the baby deer was alone when he found it and he thought the animal had been abandoned. Kruger, knowing that likely wasn't the case, scooped up the fawn and drove it back to where the man picked it up.

The conservation service said the officer used an electronic call that mimics a fawn's cry, hoping to coax its mother back.

"Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn," read a statement released Thursday.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

Do not pick up fawns, service says

In a tweet, the conservation service said it's common to come across newborn deer or moose in B.C. at this time of year. The service said the baby animals are often alone because mothers leave them to go feed. Fawns, in particular, can be left on their own for 24 hours.

Anyone who finds a fawn or a calf should not pick it up.

"If you do, likely the newborn is not being rescued, it is being abducted," the service said.