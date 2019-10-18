'Deeply offensive' online behaviour leads to suspension and expulsion of students at Vancouver all-boys school
Several students at St. George's private school in Vancouver have been suspended or expelled after an internal investigation into what the school calls "deeply offensive behaviour online."
The school says there is no risk to the safety of the school community
In a statement, the school declined to share exactly what the content of the online behaviour included.
But it said its investigation included working with a Vancouver police school liaison officer who determined nothing criminal had happened.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed to CBC News that it has launched an investigation into the school to ensure its policies and operations are in line with the Independent School Act.
It said B.C'.s schools are places of learning, adding racism is unacceptable and not tolerated.
