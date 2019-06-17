Woman in hospital, pets missing after Deep Cove house fire

A woman is in hospital and several of her pets are missing after a fire in North Vancouver, B.C., early Monday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen high above the tree line surrounding the neighbourhood.

The fire was called in by neighbours before 2 a.m. PT.

Crews arrived within minutes of leaving the fire hall, which is only a few blocks away.

Asst. Chief David Dales said crews will be searching wooded areas around the house for missing house pets. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"While the first incoming fire truck was en route, they actually noticed there were significant smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house," said Asst. Chief David Dales with the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

"When they arrived they were met with a fully engulfed structure fire and they were dealing with the homeowner, who had significant burns."

Dales said several pets are still unaccounted for, although they are hoping they escaped into the wooded areas surrounding the home.

Officials said Mount Seymour Parkway from Fairway Crescent to Dollarton Highway will be closed for part of the morning as fire crews continue to suppress the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.