Major fire at Deep Cove seniors home sends 10 to hospital

Ten people were taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a seniors' home in Deep Cove, B.C., emergency officials said.

In a written statement Tuesday evening, North Shore Emergency Management said firefighters were still battling the fire at the four-storey, 60-unit seniors' apartment building.

The building of about 100 residents has been evacuated, emergency officials said, with 10 of them sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials have organized an emergency reception centre and temporary group lodging for those who need it and support services have been put in place.

BCEHS paramedics have assessed all 66 residents of the Lions Manor seniors' home in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeepCove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeepCove</a>. No more patients were transported to the hospital. Paramedics remain on the scene to support <a href="https://twitter.com/DNVFRS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DNVFRS</a>. —@BC_EHS

Photos on social media showed smoke choking out the sky and seniors climbing down ladders with the careful assistance of firefighters.

So sad to see the Lions seniors’ home in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeepCove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeepCove</a> going up<br>In smoke 😢 The first responders are doing an amazing job getting everyone out safely. <a href="https://t.co/KEwwIGRRCf">pic.twitter.com/KEwwIGRRCf</a> —@andreatsimpson

Fire in Deep Cove <a href="https://t.co/a1UZAtSfFR">pic.twitter.com/a1UZAtSfFR</a> —@yvonnel

If you were thinking of hiking Quarry Rock today maybe choose another trail. This is Deep Cove right now. Huge blaze has shut off Gallant. Buses cancelled too. Avoid. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yvr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yvr</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9Byu5C1Ju">pic.twitter.com/L9Byu5C1Ju</a> —@MrPaulBae

Witness Tom Currelly, 64, said he first saw the fire shortly before 1 p.m. PT after finishing lunch with a friend.

"By the time it started punching through the roof line it came really fast," Currelly said. "There's all kinds of smoke and flame moving very quickly."

Currelly described firefighters' rapid response to the blaze.

"They must have had every truck in North Vancouver there at one point."

A witness' video shows fire trucks dousing the fire in Deep Cove Tuesday afternoon. (Tom Currelly)

Sgt. Geoff Harder with North Vancouver RCMP said officers had closed several roads surrounding the 4200 block of Naughton and district officials are warning people to stay away from the area.

The emergency management department says the air quality in the area is "extremely poor."

"Please shut all doors and windows and remain indoors if possible if you are in the area," it said in a tweet.

The district also said local residents' water may appear cloudy as a result of firefighting efforts but is still safe to drink.