Charge laid in connection with deadly stabbing outside Whistler bistro

One man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man in front of a Whistler, B.C., bistro last summer.

Investigators on Thursday said Dedaar Jhooty, 22, faces one count of manslaughter in connection with the attack outside the Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler Village on Aug. 14.

The victim was Henry Garcia Molina, 26.

"Henry Garcia Molina's death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community," said Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit. "We hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family."

Family members believed Molina was trying to hail a taxi to get back to his hotel around 1:45 and 2:00 a.m. when he was stabbed.

He was taken to the Whistler Medical Clinic just after 2 a.m., but died of his injuries.

A statement from IHIT said officers found "many witnesses" to the attack in the village during the initial investigation and worked with forensics teams to identify a suspect. Jhooty was arrested Wednesday, police said.

His next court appearance is set for July 13.