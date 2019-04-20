First responders rush to Langley, B.C., home after deck collapses

RCMP say several people have been injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Langley, B.C., during a celebration.

Cpl. Craig Van Heark said the detachment received several 911 calls from the 5800 block of 268th Street around 5:40 p.m. PT reporting a deck collapse with several injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found over 100 people had been celebrating and there were several injured people.

"It is a fairly serious situation. By numbers alone, there's over 100 people and a deck collapsing … significant resources remain on scene," Van Heark said.

At this point, he could not confirm the number of injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services says 19 ground ambulance and one air ambulance were deployed to the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

Jose Vargas, a communications officer with the provincial health services authority, said 19 ground ambulances and 1 air ambulance had been sent on scene.

"The first priority right now since this is an evolving call is caring for the patients on scene," Vargas said.

RCMP, ambulance and fire services remain on scene.