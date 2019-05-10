Deborah Goble
Reporter
Deborah Goble is a TV and radio reporter for CBC. She has over 30 years of journalism experience and an interest in features. Follow her on Twitter @CBCDeborahGoble and send her news tips at deborah.goble@cbc.ca
Latest from Deborah Goble
B.C. avalanche warning triggers reminder of deaths on the rise
The number of avalanche deaths is up in B.C. and Canada this year despite fairly stable terrain, says Avalanche Canada.
Canada -British Columbia |
Billionaire Joe Segal's $63M Vancouver mansion up for sale
Vancouver philanthropist and self-made billionaire Joe Segal is putting his $63 million mansion up for sale.
Canada -British Columbia |
Cold B.C. weather sparks 18% increase in power consumption
British Columbians are turning their heat up higher as temperatures go lower. BC Hydro says over the next week we could beat a 10 year old record for electricity usage.
Canada -British Columbia |
MP of riding seen as 'ground zero' for Kinder Morgan pipeline faces balancing act
First-time MP Terry Beech says he has yet to decide what his position will be on his government's decision to give the go-ahead to the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.
Canada -British Columbia |
North Vancouver photographer snaps bobcat feeding on salmon
Local photographer captures photo of a bobcat poised to enjoy fresh chum salmon at a Burnaby, B.C. river bank.
Canada -British Columbia |
Foreign purchases of Metro Vancouver homes plunge
The latest statistics suggest the foreign buyers tax is having an effect but it's still too early to say what the long-term impact will be.
Canada -British Columbia |
Millions of dollars in Canadian fine art up for auction in Vancouver
A Lawren Harris painting at an Heffel art auction in Vancouver is expected to start at a bid of $1.2 million despite some locals struggling to name a single artist from Canada's iconic Group of Seven.
Canada -British Columbia |
Shooting death of Hudson Brooks: B.C. NDP wants answers
B.C. NDP's justice critic wants to know why the Independant Investigations Office is taking so long to provide its report on Hudson Brooks who was shot to death by police in July 2015.
Canada -British Columbia |