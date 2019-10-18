Death of woman, 60, found in downtown Vancouver apartment ruled a homicide

Vancouver police say the death of a 60-year-old woman found in her apartment earlier this week is suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Maggie Nelson was found dead in her home by a building maintenance worker on Wednesday.

The building is located near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood.

This is the city's eighth homicide this year, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

No arrests have been made, but police say they do no believe there is a risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's major crime section at 604-717-2500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.