Death of South Vancouver businessman ruled a homicide, police say

Update, June 27, 2019: The death of 78-year-old South Vancouver businessman John Leslie McIver is being investigated as a homicide, say Vancouver police. McIver's body was discovered shortly after 8:30 a.m. PT. on June 26, 2019.

The founder of a well-known appliances business in South Vancouver was found dead inside the store Wednesday morning under what police are calling suspicious circumstances.

Police say they arrived at McIver's Appliance Sales and Service near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. PT. and discovered the body of John Leslie McIver, 78.

McIver, who also went by Jack, founded the business in 1964.

By late afternoon, investigators appeared to be just getting started at the scene, a quiet light industrial strip mall near Marine Drive. Police tape cordoned off an area in front of the appliance store and a pickup truck marked with McIver Appliance branding was parked oddly in front of the business.

Forensics investigators now suiting up. <a href="https://t.co/TxQ5wlkZVU">pic.twitter.com/TxQ5wlkZVU</a> —@raffertybaker

Detectives in suits spoke with forensics investigators outside the store, and the forensics team could be seen suiting up in white Tyvek coveralls before entering the store.

A coroner showed up at the scene around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.