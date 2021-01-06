COVID-19 claims 3 more lives at Vancouver's Little Mountain Place care home, bringing death toll to 41

Three more seniors living in a long-term care facility beset with COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

As of Wednesday, the Little Mountain Place care home has confirmed 99 of 114 residents have tested positive, 41 of whom have died since an outbreak was declared Nov. 22, a statement from the health authority said.

It said 70 of the facility's staff have also tested positive.

In an email to a family member whose loved one died at the facility, Little Mountain Place executive director Angela Millar said the facility has "very rigorous outbreak control measures in place" and that staff are adhering to proper personal protective gear usage and are educating all visitors to the home.

At a news conference Jan. 4, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the Little Mountain outbreak has been challenging and "incredibly lethal." She said it remains unclear why the virus seems to spread so much faster in some facilities than others.

"Circumstances of each outbreak are different and can evolve quickly," Coastal Health said in its statement. "Our immediate priority is to connect with families first regarding circumstances at the facility."