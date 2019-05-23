Death in Vancouver: punk pioneers — undiscovered for years — play Rickshaw Theatre

Detroit rockers Death have been on quite a journey.

The group's 1975 debut record ...For the Whole World to See was released a staggering 34 years after it was recorded. When it finally saw the light of day in 2009, it was hailed as an ahead-of-its-time work of scorching punk rock, akin to MC5 or the Stooges.

The group consisted of three brothers: Bobby, Dannis and David Hackney until 1977 when it disbanded.

Death's music gained a cult following after 2009 which led to a documentary about the members in 2013. The group has since reformed to capitalize on the success — however, David Hackney had since died and Bobbie Duncan took his place.

The group is in the midst of a tour which includes a gig at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on Wednesday.

Before they took the stage, they sat down with On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko to talk about their journey.

Bobby, you and your brothers grew up the sons of a Baptist preacher in the '50s. How did you find rock and roll?

Growing up in Detroit and that magical time between the late '50s and the mid '60s. It was a great time of Motown. It was a great time when the Beatles and groups like The Who embraced Detroit. So we were very fortunate to have a great melting pot of some of the best music made in America right there in Detroit. And it all affected us greatly.

Dannis, why was your 1975 debut only released in 2009?

We had got turned down by a lot — a lot — of record companies. We finally got a hint of a deal with [record executive] Clive Davis. He liked everything about the band except the name Death.

Bobbie, you decided to stick with the name?

David, when it came to the name of the band, that was his baby, he named the band Death. We went with his concept and we had concept music written around it. And David was very passionate about it. So he just unequivocally told the music industry, hell no, we're not changing our name.

Did you ever think success is just never gonna happen?

Of course. Especially when David passed away. We figured the Death thing is something that we did in Detroit and we were younger and you know we have to move on in life.

We'd been playing reggae music for 20 years and we were in New England and Bobbie just happened to be our latest guitar player and it was it was almost like an act of God to us because he came along at the right moment.

Bobbie Duncan, let's talk more about this act of God.

One day we're at rehearsal and Bob comes down and he says, you know, me and my brother we played rock years ago. And I'm, like, playing with these guys for two three years, no idea. Bob gave me a tape and to this day one of my favourite songs is You're a Prisoner.

Bobbie, what is it like to relive some of the old stuff?

It just projects us back to that wonderful time of the '70s when all this great music was happening. We feel the spirit of our brother Dave in just about everything that we do. It's just an amazing feeling and it's amazing to be able to play this music that so many years ago we thought we'd never play again.

Listen to the full interview:

This interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.