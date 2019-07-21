Vehicle fire, discovery of dead body near Dease Lake, B.C., under investigation

Police in northwestern B.C.are investigating after a vehicle fire lead to the discovery of a dead body.

On Friday, Dease Lake RCMP attended a burning vehicle south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37.

Officers said a pickup truck was on fire, but that no one was in the vehicle. However a passing motorist told police that they saw what appeared to be a dead body at a nearby highway pullout.

RCMP the found a deceased man but say it's unclear if the two scenes are related.

The North District Major Crime Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service are also investigating.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the deceased male or burning truck to contact them. Investigators are also looking for dash-cam video footage.

No link to couple's death

Police say there is nothing so far to link the Dease Lake incidents with an investigation unfolding further north and east from the area after a young man from Australia and his American girlfriend were found dead earlier in the week.