How did Terry Fox inspire you? #DearTerry campaign launches on Marathon of Hope's 43rd anniversary

On the 43rd anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, the foundation that bears his name is launching a campaign that recalls the outpouring of support the amputee runner received when cancer forced him to abandon his cross-Canada run.

In its #DearTerry campaign, the Terry Fox Foundation wants people to submit how they've been inspired by Fox and his legacy. Select messages and art works will be featured on the campaign page in the lead-up to the annual Terry Fox run, which goes Sept. 17 this year.

Fox's brother Fred says the idea came from the avalanche of mail Terry received at their Port Coquitlam home, all of which began with the words "Dear Terry."

"When Terry was forced to stop his Marathon of Hope in 1980 on Sept. 1, there was so much love and support from so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Fred Fox. "I remember big, big bags of mail arriving at Mom and Dad's house, I think something like over 50,000 pieces."

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is lending his voice and image to the initiative, modelling the #DearTerry T-shirt that's already raised $1 million for cancer research.

"I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person," said Reynolds in a statement.

B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds is lending his name and image to the #DearTerry campaign by modelling this year's official Terry Fox Run shirt. (submitted by Terry Fox Foundation)

After losing his right leg to cancer, Terry Fox launched his Marathon of Hope in Newfoundland on April 12, 1980, with the goal of raising $1 million for cancer research. After running a marathon a day for 143 days he was forced to stop when the cancer reappeared in his lungs.

Fox died the following year at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, one month shy of his 23rd birthday.

Fred Fox said April 12 remains a day of reflection for the Fox family.

"Terry's very first words in his journal on April 12 were, 'Today is the day it all begins.' He didn't know what he was doing, how that beginning in Newfoundland would lead to today. It's amazing. He would be so proud."

To date, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $850 million for cancer research.