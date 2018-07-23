Deal ends 10-week strike at Hard Rock Casino

Hundreds of unionized workers will soon be back on the job at Coquitlam's Hard Rock Casino after agreeing to a deal to end a 10-week strike.

More than 400 members of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) walked off the job on May 11 after talks with their employer broke down.

The union announced Monday morning that members had voted in favour of a new agreement with their employer.

"On behalf of every member of the BCGEU, I want to congratulate the Hard Rock workers and their bargaining committee," BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a press release.

"We couldn't be prouder of their commitment and resolve."

According to the union, the major sticking points had been wages and hours of work. The striking workers voted down a tentative agreement earlier this month.

The two sides have been negotiating a collective agreement since January 2017.

The unionized workers include staff who run table games, cashiers, slot attendants, kitchen workers and security.

