Safety violations led to death of stunt driver on Deadpool 2 set, WorkSafeBC says

The filmmakers behind Deadpool 2 violated multiple workplace safety rules in the leadup to the death of a stunt driver in downtown Vancouver two years ago, investigators have found.

WorkSafeBC released results Wednesday of its investigation into the August 2017 death of 40-year-old Sequana Joi "SJ" Harris, who was thrown off her motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window.

The investigation report says that TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox, failed to:

conduct a risk assessment addressing things like safety controls, speed and limitations of the motorcycle.

provide Harris with new worker orientation.

make sure Harris was wearing safety headgear

erect barriers to make sure Harris stayed within the set perimeter.

provide adequate supervision.

Harris's motorcycle lies on the ground after the crash, just across from Jack Poole Plaza. (Don Marce/CBC)

WorkSafeBC says the company violated three sections of the Workers Compensation Act and two sections of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

The workplace safety body is now considering an administrative penalty against TCF, which handles Fox productions in B.C.

At the time of her death, Harris was rehearsing a scene that involved driving a motorcycle out the open doors of the Vancouver Convention Centre. She lost control and failed to stop where she was supposed to, striking a median and then flying off the bike into the branches of a tree and through a window.

In 2017, there were 103 serious injury claims in the arts and entertainment industry, as well as more than 600 time-loss claims, according to WorkSafeBC statistics.