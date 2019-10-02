Safety violations led to death of stunt driver on Deadpool 2 set, WorkSafeBC says
Vancouver subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox could be penalized for crash that killed 'SJ' Harris
The filmmakers behind Deadpool 2 violated multiple workplace safety rules in the leadup to the death of a stunt driver in downtown Vancouver two years ago, investigators have found.
WorkSafeBC released results Wednesday of its investigation into the August 2017 death of 40-year-old Sequana Joi "SJ" Harris, who was thrown off her motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window.
The investigation report says that TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox, failed to:
- conduct a risk assessment addressing things like safety controls, speed and limitations of the motorcycle.
- provide Harris with new worker orientation.
- make sure Harris was wearing safety headgear
- erect barriers to make sure Harris stayed within the set perimeter.
- provide adequate supervision.
WorkSafeBC says the company violated three sections of the Workers Compensation Act and two sections of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.
The workplace safety body is now considering an administrative penalty against TCF, which handles Fox productions in B.C.
At the time of her death, Harris was rehearsing a scene that involved driving a motorcycle out the open doors of the Vancouver Convention Centre. She lost control and failed to stop where she was supposed to, striking a median and then flying off the bike into the branches of a tree and through a window.
In 2017, there were 103 serious injury claims in the arts and entertainment industry, as well as more than 600 time-loss claims, according to WorkSafeBC statistics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.