40 years ago, a deadly mudslide ripped through Lions Bay, B.C.
'This whole village had been cut in half, literally,' says Trudi Luethy
On Feb. 11, 1983, a mudslide tore through the village of Lions Bay, B.C., claiming two lives and destroying several homes.
"This whole village had been cut in half, literally," said Trudi Luethy of the Lions Bay Historical Society, of the avalanche of mud that cascaded down Alberta Creek.
"Two young people [found] dead and so many people lost their home," Luethy said.
"It was just a horrific, horrific night."
Luethy recalls heavy rains that night in the village, 10 kilometres north of West Vancouver, turning the normally tranquil creek into a torrent of debris.
"It seemed like part of the mountainside came loose and just kept rushing down Alberta Creek," she said.
Luethy's husband Rudy was a volunteer firefighter who was among the first to discover the remains of Stephen Wade,18, and older brother David. Both died instantly when a trailer they were sleeping in next to the creek was flattened and buried.
Luethy says the brothers had been staying in the trailer while their grandmother was visiting from out of town and using their bedroom.
"It was tragic," said John Reynolds, who served as MLA for the area at the time. "A couple of young kids lost their lives."
The slide ripped through several homes lower down the creek bed, washed out a bridge on the Sea to Sky Highway, and temporarily knocked out the B.C. Rail line.
Following the slide, the Ministry of Highways agreed to build catchment basins at four creeks, including Alberta Creek.
Reynolds also notes "lots of changes along the [Sea to Sky] Highway" in the aftermath of the slide.
Luethy says she plans to mark the anniversary by visiting a memorial at a park on Isleview Place that was set up last summer in honour of the Wade brothers.
