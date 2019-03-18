Driver killed in early-morning crash in Coquitlam

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say speed likely played a part in a fiery fatal car crash early Monday morning.

A news release from the detachment says the crash happened on the Lougheed Highway at about 1 a.m. PT when a vehicle slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames.

Photos from the scene show a burned-out Tesla sport utility vehicle in pieces on the curb.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the victim and the B.C. Coroners Service is assisting.

The RCMP's Criminal Crash Investigation Team and reconstruction specialists are working to establish exactly what led to the crash.

A westbound section of Lougheed Highway between Blue Mountain Street and Alderson Avenue was closed overnight but police expected to have it reopened within hours.