Less than a week after a snap election was called in B.C., the deadline to register to vote is already here.

The deadline is Sept. 26 and you can register online by midnight or over the phone until 8 p.m. PT. You are not required to register to vote if you have done so before and haven't moved since the last election.

If you don't register by the deadline, you can still register when you vote in person or by mail, though the process will take longer. If you're voting by mail, you may also need to provide photocopies of acceptable ID.

Election day is Oct. 24, with the advance voting period running from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Any voter in the province can request a vote-by-mail package from Elections BC online or by calling Voter Services at 1-800-661-8683. The package will be mailed to you or you can pick it up at one of 88 district electoral offices in B.C.

Your package needs to make it back to a district electoral office before 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 24, or your vote will not count. If you are mailing your package, rather than delivering it to the office in person, do it as early as possible.

Voting on election day

Many of the protocols people have grown accustomed to in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place on voting day.

Elections BC said voters must wear a mask in order to cast their ballot in person. They can bring their own or use one provided by Elections BC. Voters will not be asked to remove their masks. They will be asked to sanitize their hands before and after marking the ballot.

Voters may also bring their own pen or pencil to the polling station if they wish.

Other pandemic voting protocols include: